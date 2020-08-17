e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha conducts more than 1 lakh Covid-19 tests in two days

Odisha conducts more than 1 lakh Covid-19 tests in two days

Odisha is close to cross the significant milestone of one million total tests.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A health worker collects swab sample of an elderly woman from slum residence for Covid-19 test in Bhubaneswar.
A health worker collects swab sample of an elderly woman from slum residence for Covid-19 test in Bhubaneswar.(ANI)
         

Odisha conducted more than 1 lakh Covid-19 tests within the last two days as the state government continues to focus on improving the testing rate in the state to control Covid-19.

The state is close to cross the significant milestone of one million total tests. The positivity rate in the state has come down drastically from 9.2 per cent a month ago to 5.5 per cent on August 16, the Odisha government said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Ganjam district leads the tests with 14,953 tests in two days, which is more than many states in the country. The positivity rate continues to fall in Ganjam to 3.6 per cent. This is a huge improvement in the situation of the district compared to a few weeks back,” the state government said.

The fatality rate in Odisha continues to be among the lowest in the country at around 0.58 per cent. It indicates the strength of the dedicated Covid care system of hospitals and Covid care centres and homes established across the state in every district, it added.

The government further said, “Odisha is probably the only state where the entire cost of treatment is provided free of cost, while maintaining high standards of treatment through unique partnerships with reputed private hospitals.”

tags
top news
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
Covid-19:What you need to know today
Covid-19:What you need to know today
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In