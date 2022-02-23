Odisha conman’s stepsister, who helped him in multiple marriages, arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Around 10 days after the arrest of 66-year-old conman Bidhu Prakash Swain alias Ramesh Swain, who allegedly married and defrauded at least 27 women in 10 states, the Odisha police on Wednesday arrested his stepsister who helped him in reinforcing his identity as a doctor and win the trust of the women and their families.

Police said they arrested Rashmita Beura, the 42-year-old stepsister of Swain, following several reports of her involvement in his marriages. “We held video conversation of Swain’s sister with some women whom he married with fake identity. The complainants identified her as the sister of the fake doctor and claimed she was present during their marriage. Swain’s sister told the women that her brother was a doctor,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Dash. “We have arrested her today and take her on remand for further questioning. Her husband Ganesh is however absconding,” the DCP said.

The DCP said so far 15 cases have been lodged against Swain and they have sought further remand of him for another 7 days. A businessman, who owns a nursery in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, has accused Swain of duping him of ₹4.5 lakh. Another man from Jagatsinghpur district alleged that Swain had taken ₹18 lakh from him to help him get admission in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The police also seized 2 cars from his possession that were registered with the help of fake documents and fake names.

Meanwhile, a secret chamber in the basement of a clinic at Swain’s residence in Dhenkanal district was unearthed on Wednesday. Swain kept an X-Ray machine in the underground basement and a motorbike with damaged registration plate in the parking area of the house.

From marrying an assistant commandant of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to a chartered accountant from Chhatisgarh, teachers of a New Delhi-based school, a doctor in Tezpur in Assam, two advocates of the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court, a government employee from Indore to an officer of the Kerala Administrative Service in the last three and a half years, Swain targeted his victims through matrimonial sites like Jeevansathi.com, Shaadi.com and Bharatmatrimony.com. Posing as professor Bidhu Prakash Swain, a 51-year-old working as deputy director general of health, education and training with an annual income of ₹50-70 lakh, he married the women, many of them widows, divorcees or single women above the age of 40 who sought emotional security.

During the wedding or after, Swain would make money from his wives either by taking gold jewellery or cash from them. He took ₹10 lakh from an ITBP official, whom he married in a gurudwara and cheated another ₹11 lakh from gurudwara officials, promising them that he would get them permission from the union health ministry for building a hospital. After the wedding, he would call up his wives, saying he is stuck at an airport as his ticket has been cancelled or he needed money for a sudden illness. He would take money, promising to return it the next day, which of course he never did.