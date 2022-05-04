Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha doubles ex-gratia for kin of deceased jawans from 5 lakh to 10 lakh

The Odisha government will provide ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of deceased jawans killed during war and anti-terrorist operations.
The Odisha government-led by chief minister Naveen Patnaik earlier raised ex-gratia amount for martyrs’ families from 2 lakh to 5 lakh in 2012.
Updated on May 04, 2022 09:21 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday doubled the ex-gratia for the kin of deceased jawans killed during war and anti-terrorist operations from 5lakh to 10 lakh, said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Initially, ex-gratia of 1 lakh was provided to martyrs’ families, the amount was increased to 2 lakh and 5 lakh in 2010 and 2012, respectively, it said.

The state government has already constituted a relief fund for the welfare of families of military and para-military personnel, who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

In the last few years, Odisha government had paid higher sums to the families of the soldiers and jawans killed in war or terrorist attacks.

In February 2019, chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of 10 lakh for the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, Prasanna Sahu and Manoj Behera, who were killed along with 45 others in a deadly terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama district.

In June 2019, Patnaik announced ex-gratia of 25 lakh for the next of the kin of Army jawan Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, who was killed with 8 others in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. In June 2020, Patnaik announced ex-gratia of 25 lakh each to the next of the kin of the two jawans, Chandrakant Pradhan from Kandhamal district and Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, who were killed with 19 other Indian Army jawans during a clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley. The state govt had announced that it would bear educational expenses of the children of jawans.

