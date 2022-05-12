Odisha: ED attaches FDs of BJD leader

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
An official said searches were conducted at Jitu Patnaik’s residences and office in Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar
Published on May 12, 2022 02:36 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 133 crore in fixed deposits of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and mines owner Jitu Patnaik following raids over money laundering charges.

An official said following searches at four places including Patnaik’s residence in Joda, office at Baneikala Chhak in Keonjhar, and house at Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, fixed deposits in separate banks were attached and 69 lakh cash were confiscated. “We have credible evidence that Patnaik indulged in money laundering.”

The official said the case against Patnaik was filed on the basis of the Odisha vigilance department’s probe into money laundering against Patnaik in 2009 over illegal mining worth 2,000 crore.

Patnaik was elected as an independent legislator in 2009 when he was the richest candidate in the assembly elections. He joined BJD in 2014.

Patnaik denied charges of possessing black money. “The vigilance registered a case against BD Patnaik. I am his legal heir...so my property was also raided. During the raid, 69 lakh cash was recovered. It is my earning from a petrol pump and house rents.”

