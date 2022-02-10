Odisha grampanchayat to see sarpanch election after 30 years

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a little more than one-third of the ward-member candidates and two per cent of the sarpanches in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Odisha have been declared as winners without any contest, a grampanchayat in the state for the first time in 30 years will choose its sarpanch through election.

Over 2,600 voters in Chikarada grampanchayat of Ganjam’s Rangeilunda block for the first time will choose between 3 candidates for the post of sarpanch between February 16 and 24. Chikarada grampanchayat has only one village.

Sarpanch of the panchayat Mamata Mohanty, who was elected uncontested in 2017 panchayat polls, said it has been a tradition of the grampanchayat to not hold any election as the village development committee decides on that matter. “Since 1992 when our grampanchayat was created as a separate one after being bifurcated from Randha grampanchayat, the village development committee has decided on all matters related to the panchayat including polls. Once the development committee comprising elderly members of the grampanchayat takes a decision, everyone abides by it,” said Mohanty.

However, the tradition was broken this year after a number of youngsters decided that the village development committee may not be the best arbiter of everything about the village. “When everyone is talking about democracy, why should we not follow it. So, I decided to stand for the post of sarpanch,” said Asantalu Reddy, a candidate. There are more than one candidates for the post of lone panchayat samiti member and 11 ward-member posts in the village.

Panchayat extension officer of Chikarada, Sudarshan Bisoyi said apart from not seeing any electoral contest in panchayat polls in the last 30 years, the people in the grampanchayat don’t enter into litigations that is the bane of most grampanchayats. “The village developmnent committee tries to resolve the law-and-order issues and does not try to involve police or courts. But things are changing now and so it is imperative that elections are signalling the change. In any case, elections are good for democracy,” he said.

Though Article 243-E of the Indian Constitution and the Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992 imply regular elections every five years, several Indian states have been incentivising unanimous election to village panchayats arguing that such unanimity save poll expenses and help reduce litigations. Many state governments in India have been awarding financial grant on the basis of population of each village, and other incentives. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan launched the scheme in 1960s with the state now giving financial incentive of ₹5 lakh for villages having population less than 2,000, ₹10 lakh for gram panchayats having population between 2,001 and 5,000, ₹15 lakh for villages having population between 5,001 and 10,000 and ₹20 lakh for panchayats having population more than 10,000. The Gujarat government started the scheme in 1992 and revised it in 2001 as ‘samaras yojana’.

Though Odisha has no such scheme to incntivise unanimous election, this year 36,523 candidates of the 91,890 posts of ward-members in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Odisha were declared elected uncontested by the State Election Commission. Similarly, of the total 6,793 posts of sarpanch in as many grampanchayats, 126 candidates were declared uncontested winners. In the case of panchayat samitis, 326 candidates out of the total 6,793 panchayat samiti were declared elected without contest.