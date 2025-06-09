Bhubaneswar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra for receiving the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. Odisha Guv, CM, opposition leader congratulate IMD director general M Mohapatra for UN award

Congratulating Mohapatra on being conferred the prestigious award, Kambhampati in post on X said, "Dr. Mohapatra’s pioneering work in cyclone forecasting and early warning systems has significantly enhanced disaster preparedness, safeguarded vulnerable communities, and saved countless lives."

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Shri Miunjay Mohapatra, on being awarded the prestigious UN Sasakawa Prize - 2025. Your accurate assessments during natural disasters have helped save countless precious lives. As an Odia, your achievement is a matter of pride and honour for both the state and the country. I wish you continued success," Chief Minister Majhi said in a social media post.

Taking to X, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said, "Congratulate #Odisha’s Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of @Indiametdept on being conferred with United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. He has been awarded for his pioneering work in reducing cyclone-related fatalities across the Indian Ocean region. #Odisha is proud of your achievement."

Mohapatra, who hails from Odisha’s Bhadrak district and is popularly known as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' was recognised for his outstanding contributions to tropical cyclone forecasting and early warning systems.

He has been serving as the IMD Director General since 2019. He is also one of the three vice-presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation, the UN agency for climate change, weather and water.

The award was presented during the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva recently.

In a message, Mohapatra said, "Received United Nations Sasakawa Award, 2025 for disaster risk reduction. I am really grateful."

Earlier this year, Mohapatra received the Scientific and Technological Activities Commission Outstanding Service Award 2025 from the American Meteorological Society in recognition of his transformative work in enhancing tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.