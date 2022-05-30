Odisha human rights panel asks govt to pay monthly pension to Dalit man’s widow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to pay a monthly pension of ₹3000 to the widow of a Dalit man who was allegedly killed by a few upper caste people nearly 8 years ago, and also to bear the educational costs of his children.

Disposing a case by SC/ST rights activist Sangram Keshari Mallick, the human rights watchdog said the SC/ST department should give a monthly pension of ₹3000 to the Dalit man’s widow with retrospective effect from January 1, 2015. The human rights panel also asked the Odisha government to give utensils, rice, wheat and pulses to the family for the next 3 months.

On March 27, 2014, Narahari Sethi, a Dalit fisherman of Akhadasala village was allegedly attacked by upper caste people, who singled him out since 2011 when the attacks first began. His wife too faced assault. A critically-injured Narahari succumbed to his injuries later.

The upper caste men allegedly damaged whatever little means of livelihood Sethi’s family had such as the two motorboats used for fishing, a power tiller, a pump set and household articles as well as money. After Sethi’s murder, his wife had to flee from the village along with her three sons and take up residence in another village.

Though a joint inquiry conducted by the local magistrate and Deputy SP recommended financial relief of about ₹5 lakh to Sethi’s family, only ₹3.75 lakh was given to them. The family, however, did not get any additional relief as per clause-21 of the SC/ST department resolution passed in June 2012, in which the victims of caste atrocities were supposed to get monthly pensions and other relief.

Moved by the condition of Sethi’s family, Sangram Mallick, the activist heading the Ambedkar Lohia Vichar Manch filed a petition before the OHRC in 2020 seeking additional relief in the form of pension. In his petition, Mallick said that not only was Narahari Sethi attacked with lethal weapons; attempts were made to sexually assault his wife. She was also assaulted in 2013 leaving her injured and bedridden for 3 months. The case is now under trial after the local police submitted a chargesheet in July 2014.

Ordering the state government to provide pension to the widow of the Dalit man, the OHRC said when a tragic incident has taken place resulting in the death of a person belonging to the SC community, the delay in providing relief is not only unfortunate but also clearly violates human rights as the delay has run into about 8 years.