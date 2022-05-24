Odisha human rights panel seeks report on video of man tied to moving truck
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a report from the police after a video of a young man tied to the engine of a running truck with a garland of slippers around his neck went viral on social media.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the OHRC issued a notice to Jagatsinghpur SP to initiate a probe into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.
According to the police, the incident happened 3-4 days ago in which the youth from Marshaghai area of Kendrapara district was caught by the driver of an iron ore-laden truck and his assistants alleging that he had stolen their mobile phones.
“The young man was caught by a truck driver and his helpers near Bhatamundai road when he was trying to flee after allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle. They then tied him in front of the truck and garlanded him with slippers. They allegedly drove the truck for 15-20 minutes and made a video clip of it. However, the youth did not lodge a complaint with the police,” said Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileswar Singh.
The police said action will be taken against the truck driver and his people once the youth lodges an official complaint.
