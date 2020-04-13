Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:06 IST

The Odisha government has made several relaxations to kick-start activities in the agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, forest, drinking water and e-commerce sectors during the second phase of the Covid-19 lockdown from April 15.



Pradeep Jena, additional chief secretary and special relief commissioner (SRC) listed several services which will be exempted during the second phase of lockdown in Odisha, which was the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30.



Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had underlined that it was more important to protect lives as he announced the extension on April 9.



“Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century… Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass ” Patnaik had said.



The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 15. Since then, the number in the state has risen to more than 60 cases and one death.

Here is what will be allowed during the lockdown from April 15:



• E-commerce and online platforms can resume operations in the second phase of the lockdown. So home delivery of all kinds of products and courier services by platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blue Dart, DTDC and BigBasket would be allowed



• Restaurants can carry out home delivery but cannot allow people to eat inside. Roadside eateries will also be allowed to open and people can get food to eat outside



• Agriculture and allied activities including harvesting and selling of crops, irrigation, transportation of seeds and agriculture products will be allowed. Farmers can resume activities relating to preparing their fields for the coming Kharif season



• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme will continue in the state during the lockdown to ensure livelihood opportunities in rural areas.



• Construction of rural housing and toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission will be allowed. The panchayati raj department can also facilitate construction and repair of drinking water facilities.



• Shops and establishments selling agricultural implements, cattle feed, fish feed and food proceeding and packaging can remain open



• Procurement of Rabi crop can be resumed and all cold storages and godowns would be allowed to carry out their activities



• Farmers can dig farm ponds and purchase agricultural implements.



• Cooperatives banks and other such institutions can disburse loans to farmers during the lockdown period



• Those engaged in fishing, floriculture, tendu leaf plucking and collection of non-timber forest produce can carry out their work



• The state’s forest department will be able to carry out plantation work and take up construction and repair of water bodies for wild animals