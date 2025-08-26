Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched 'Ama Shasana' , a public service initiative, to reach out to people and take their feedback on the implementation of different welfare schemes. Odisha launches 'Ama Shasana', CM calls people to get feedback on schemes

Majhi inaugurated it at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the presence of ministers and secretaries of different departments. A dedicated portal — www.amashasana.odisha.gov.in — was also launched to facilitate people to give their opinion on the implementation of different schemes.

Majhi said in order to connect with the people, the state government has launched 'Ama Sashasana' . It is not just an initiative but it is the government's firm resolve to bring governance to every village, he said.

To establish a direct interface between citizens and the government, under the initiative, the scheme has a toll-free helpline number and a WhatsApp number for quick communication and grievance redressal

Under this initiative, the chief minister and ministers will call up the people at random and take their feedback in order to further strengthen different people-centric and welfare schemes. This would also help the administration to make service delivery more effective and democratic.

Immediately after launching the initiative, Majhi called up some people, including a girl student of a school and enquired about their opinion of different schemes.

During his call to the girl student, Majhi asked her whether she and her friends have any complaints against their teachers and headmasters. "If there is any complaint, feel free to call me or the helpline number 1447. Me and my ministers will certainly try to resolve any problem the students are facing," Majhi said to the girl over the phone.

The girl informed the chief minister that she has received financial assistance of ₹5,000 under Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme, which was introduced in the 2024-25 academic year with an aim to reduce dropout rate among ST students. Under the scheme, a one-time incentive of ₹5,000 is given to ST students who get enrolled in class 9 and class 11.

Replying to the chief minister's questions, the girl student said that she purchased books, pens and other requirements, including a dress and a pair of shoes. Majhi also asked the girl whether anybody from the school demanded any money from her for getting the financial assistance.

Majhi also spoke to a male beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and enquired whether he is getting the benefits of the scheme and the problems being faced at hospitals.

"We are committed to working from the first day of the government to serve the people. Where governance and administration were previously out of reach for the people, now the government itself is reaching the people. The people's government, by following the people's opinions, is ensuring the service, facilities, and rights of every citizen," the CMO said in a post on X.

The previous BJD government had a 'Mo Sarkar' programme under which the then chief minister and ministers were taking feedback from the people in villages.

