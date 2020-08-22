Odisha Lokayukta demands to bring vigilance department under its control, gets support

india

A year after it was set up, Odisha Lokayukta has suggested to the Naveen Patnaik government to bring the directorate of vigilance under its control to enhance the trust and credibility of its office and requested that the state issues an advisory to all the departments to promptly respond to Lokayukta’s notices.

The Lokayukta, in its first annual report for the year 2019-20, has said that bringing the directorate of vigilance under its ambit will not only enhance the trust and credibility of the anti-corruption institution, but also substantially improve the functioning of both Lokayukta and the vigilance directorate. Odisha, last year commissioned its first Lokayukta under the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 with the appointment of former justice of Guwahati High Court as its chairperson and 3 others as members. Though set up a little more than a year ago, the office of Lokayukta is yet to have an investigation agency of its own and currently has to entrust the investigation to other agencies.

Lack of a dedicated investigation agency in Lokayukta’s office has resulted in pendency of more than 50 per cent of cases. Of the 1132 cases lodged with the Lokayukta in 2019, at least 548 cases were pending for disposal. With 1252 unresolved cases transferred from the office of Lokpal, the total number of pending cases have ballooned to over 1800.

In its annual report, the office of Odisha Lokayukta headed by former HC judge Ajit Singh also asked the state government to issue instructions to departmental heads to promptly respond to notices issued by the office. As per Section 22 of the Odisha Lokayukta Act, the Lokayukta may require any public servant to furnish information or produce documents relevant to preliminary inquiry or investigation. Similarly, as per Section 28 of the Act, the Lokayukta can utilize the services of any officer or organization or investigating agency of the Government.

“But the experience so far shows that sometimes, the government officials do not respond to the notices issued from the Lokayukta, even though the proceedings before the Lokayukta are deemed to be judicial proceeding within the meaning of Section 193 of the Indian Penal Code,” the annual report suggested.

Former SC judge Ananga Patnaik, who was a member of the selection committee for Odisha Lokayukta, said the anti-corruption body will be more effective in curbing corruption, if the directorate of vigilance arm of the state government is put under its control.

“The Odisha Lokayukta does not have an investigation agency of its own and has to entrust the investigation to other agencies. The investigation agency entrusted with the investigation may not be impartial and may also delay the investigation. This step of putting the directorate of vigilance under the Odisha Lokayukta will also ensure that investigation into corruption cases are speedy, credible and free from political influences,” Patnaik said.

Opposition Congress and anti-corruption activists, too, supported the demand to bring the vigilance directorate under the Lokayukta. State PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik said his party had raised the demand in 2014 when the Act was first passed in Assembly.

“If vigilance is brought under Lokayukta, then the director of vigilance would not have to report to the state government and it would be free from political influence. Vigilance in Odisha lacks credibility as many IAS officers against whom complaints were raised were never investigated by vigilance officials. Though Odisha Vigilance claimed to have a conviction rate of 51% in 2018, a large number of corruption cases were pending trial in different courts. Most importantly the department had not taken any action against several senior officials though they were under the needle of suspicion,” said Patnaik.

Anti-corruption activist Pradip Pradhan said unlike the CBI, the directorate of vigilance in Odisha remains under the direct control of the government.

“There is no law to regulate the vigilance directorate. As the vigilance director is appointed by the government and his tenure and service matters are under the control of the chief minister, they cannot function independently. Besides, no approval of the Lokayukta is needed for the transfer of a vigilance officer investigating a case referred to by the Lokayukta,” alleged Pradhan.

Alluding to the India Corruption Survey, done by corruption watchdog Transparency International in 2019, which said 40% citizens of Odisha admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done, Pradhan said the vigilance department has failed to tackle corruption as most of the financial irregularities happened in government.