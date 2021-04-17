Odisha makes RT-PCR test, 14 days quarantine must for all who attended Kumbh

The Odisha government on Saturday made the RT-PCR test and 14 days of quarantine mandatory for people from the state who had travelled to Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela earlier this month.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner’s office said all district collectors and municipal commissioners have been given a list of people who had registered with the Uttarakhand government for participating in the Kumbh Mela.

The SRC has advised all collectors and Municipal Commissioners to contact all these people and trace their location, travel plan and advise them to get them RT-PCR test done before boarding a train or flight to Odisha.

“All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored. All of them shall be quarantined for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs. If Covid-19 like symptoms are noticed, they should be immediately attended to. ASHA and Anganwadi Workers must visit them regularly at home/CTMCs and monitor their health conditions,” said the office of the SRC.

The SRC also advised the people who are slated to return to Odisha after attending the Kumbh Mela to go in for voluntary self-isolation and report to BDO/ Municipal/ NAC officers/ PHC/ CHC concerned about their condition.

The second wave of Covid-19 has led to a rapid rise in cases compared to the first wave. With the detection of 3,144 new positive cases on Saturday, the total number of active cases climbed to 20,000. The government is now planning to ramp up testing to 50,000 a day and add more beds to the 5000-odd beds available for Covid-19 infected patients.