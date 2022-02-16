Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha man killed by suspected Maoists day ahead of panchayat polls
india news

Odisha man killed by suspected Maoists day ahead of panchayat polls

The police said that Alekh Majhi of Gumu village in Kandhamal district was taken away by the Maoists from his home on the suspicion that he was an informer.
The body of the victim killed by the Maoists was found in the forest, police said. (File/Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the panchayat polls in Odisha, suspected Maoists killed a 32-year-old man in Kandhamal district slitting his throat allegedly on the suspicion that he was a police informer, police said.

Police said that Alekh Majhi of Gumu village in Bhandrangi panchayat under Belghar police station area of Kandhamal district was taken away by the Maoists from his home late in the night on Monday. His body with throat slit was found in the forest with a few Maoist posters found nearby in which they criticised some policies of the state and the Centre and upheld the rights of the tribal people.

Incidentally, Maoists had killed the son of the sarpanch of Bhandrangi panchayat and another youngster last year.

The posters had no mention of the panchayat polls but the villagers suspect that the Maoist rebels might have left behind the posters to prove their presence in the district ahead of the polls.

RELATED STORIES

The killing of Alekh Majhi comes six days after a 20-year-old tribal cowherd in the district was killed after he stepped on a pressure bomb planted by Maoists in the forests of Phiringia block. Priyaranjan Kanhar(20) of Kiamunda village under Phiringia police station was killed when he stepped on the pressure bomb near Sadingia village while herding cows. A day before on Tuesday, the rebels, opposing panchayat polls and civil construction, torched two JCB excavator machines engaged in road construction works at the same site

On February 5, a 48-year-old journalist working for an Odia daily was killed when his motorbike went over a pressure bomb planted by Maoists on Kandhamal-Kalahandi border. Rohit Biswal, the journalist of Dharitri newspaper, was trying to take photos of posters put up by the red rebels warning people not to vote in the coming panchayat polls when his motorbike came over a pressure bomb on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border triggering an explosion.

In the first phase of the panchayat polls starting on February 16, at least 6.7 million voters in 71 of the 314 blocks in the state will choose 202 zilla parishad candidates, 1669 sarpanch and 22379 ward members. The five-phase polls will end on February 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP