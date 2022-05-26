Odisha: Maoists torch construction equipment of contractor in Kalahandi

BHUBANESWAR: Three vehicles engaged in road construction work in a village of Kalahandi district were allegedly torched by the Maoists late Wednesday night alleging low quality work, police said on Thursday.

Around 50 Maoists reached Talapipili village and warned the contractor Pramod Patnaik over low-quality construction work before they torched a tractor, a JCB machine, and a tipper, police said adding that they also left a poster protesting all road works in the area.

Police said the violence was in retaliation to the surrender of a hardcore Maoist who carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head early this month. Laxman Apka alias Lalsu, active in Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali (BGN) division in Kalahandi district and secretary of the BGN division was a major figure of the Maoists.

Kalahandi SP Abilash G said police have reached the village and started an investigation into the incident.

This is the second attack on road construction works in Kalahandi after 2018 when Maoists blew up a bridge in the district.

