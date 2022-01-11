Odisha panchayat elections in 5 phases from Feb 16; OBC politics in spotlight

BHUBANESWAR: Elections to panchayati raj institutions in Odisha will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24 this year with a complete ban on political rallies in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, state election commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said on Tuesday.

The election commissioner said voting for 853 zilla parishad seats, 91,916 wards and 6,794 gram panchayats will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and February 24 between 7 am and 1 pm. The counting of votes, which will be done at block sadar level, will be held on February 26, 27 and 28.

Padhi said model code of conduct has come into effect from Tuesday and will be in force till February 28. “In view of Covid cases, only door to door campaigning with not more than 5 people including the candidate would be allowed. No physical rally of political parties or probable candidates or any other group related to election would be allowed.

Political parties and candidates are advised to conduct their campaign as much as possible through digital/ virtual/ mediaplatforms/ mobile based mode instead of physical mode ensuring strict compliance of Covid safety norms.

Only fully-vaccinated persons after negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen testing will be allowed into the counting centres,” said Padhi.

This will be one of the few times in Odisha when an election is held with caste at the forefront with political parties competing amongst themselves to give more representation to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community who constitute at least 54 per cent of the total population. While the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) initially said it will give 27 per cent of the tickets to OBCs, last month it upped it to 40 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have not made any announcement on how many of the tickets will they give to OBCs, but have indicated that they may match or surpass the BJD’s number.

The state government’s plans for reservation of seats for backward castes for the first time in panchayat polls came to a standstill after the Orissa high court in December ordered the government to withdraw its notification on reservation of seats for the forthcoming panchayat polls and publish a new notification citing a judgement by the Supreme Court which quashed the Maharashtra government’s ordinance making 27% reservation for OBCs in all zilla parishads and panchayat samitis without collecting data on OBCs in every municipal body seat.

In September last year, the Odisha Assembly passed the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which would have ensured at least 21 per cent vertical reservation for the OBCs as a little more than 28 per cent of the seats are to be reserved for SCs and STs.

With no official reservation for OBCs now possible, the BJD has announced giving 40 per cent of the tickets to the backward class. The Congress and the BJP, which wanted postponement of the polls citing Covid-19 cases, have dismissed the claims of the BJD saying the party has taken the easy way out rather than challenging the high court order in the Supreme Court. “We would challenge the HC order on OBC reservation before SC in next couple of days. Let the poll process go on. We are determined to get at least 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in the panchayat polls,” said Surath Biswal, head of the BJP’s OBC morcha.

Though caste has never been a factor in the state’s politics, the BJD’s stirring the OBC pot may have been triggered by fears of the opposition BJP trying to target them ahead of the panchayat polls. Senior BJP leader and union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan, himself an OBC, early last year wrote a letter to chief minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to reserve seats for students belonging to the OBC category and the socially and economically backward classes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP went to town stressing on Modi’s OBC roots.

The verdict of 2022 panchayat polls will determine whether the BJP has gained any strength after it challenged the hegemony of the BJD in 2017 panchayat polls winning 297 of the 851 zilla parishad seats, its best ever performance in the rural polls. The 2017 panchayat poll laid the ground for a sterling performance for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the party secured 38.4 per cent of the votes and won 8 Lok Sabha seats. In the Assembly polls held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls, the party secured 32.5 per cent of the votes winning 23 of the 147 seats.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik who did not campaign for his party in 2017 panchayat polls which led many in the party to believe the reason for BJD’s ‘under-performance’, has left no stones unturned this time as he went around campaigning in several districts over the last 3-4 months distributing smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, a health insurance scheme that allows the beneficiaries to get free treatment in private hospitals. Patnaik has showered sops such as raising the upper age limit for government jobs to 38 years, incentive to anganwadi and SHG workers, money for repair of houses in village areas, increasing the pay of over 33000 junior teachers in schools by over 50 per cent and regularizing jobs of over 8100 contractual teachers in schools.

Unlike 2017 panchayat polls when counting of votes was held in each panchayat on the day of polling which revealed the names of victorious candidates, in 2022 panchayat polls the counting will be held centrally at the block level on different dates.