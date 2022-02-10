Odisha postpones physical classes for students of 1 to 6 by 14 days due to panchayat polls

The Odisha government on Thursday postponed physical classes for students of class 1 to 6 from February 14 to 28 after several district collectors sought additional time for undertaking cleaning of schools that would be used as polling booths for the panchayat polls beginning next week.

Though the schools were earlier asked to reopen for classes 1 to 6 from February 14, the Odisha government on Thursday said that students will be allowed to attend school from February 28.

In a letter, School and Mass Education department secretary Bishnupada Sethi said as the election process for Panchayati Raj Institutions is currently underway, the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools would be engaged in polling duties. “As several school campuses will be used as polling stations which will witness heavy movement of polling personnel, including police and voters, this may pose a risk of the Covid-19 infection among small children,” the letter said.

“The students can attend online classes. However, all the teachers should come to school and ensure thorough cleaning and sanitization of the campus. The students should come to attend physical classes from February 28,” the department said, adding that the government has allowed the reopening of physical classes for students from 8 to 12 from February 7.

The government said board examinations for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be decided after extensive discussion with the stakeholders i.e. students, teachers, parents, educationists, and experts amid rising demands from students that offline exams be cancelled in view of disruption in the academic session due to Covid-19.

The department will come up with a suitable proposal on the exams, said an official.

Class 12 students in various parts of the state have taken to the streets for over a fortnight demanding that the Council of Higher Secondary Education and the Odisha government should declare the results of Plus 2 Board exams on the basis of the marks scored by them in three quarterly exams held in online mode.

As physical classes could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 situation, the entire syllabus could not be covered despite online classes. “Students across Odisha are demanding the cancellation of Plus II Board exams. Our classes were held for only one and half months instead of 9 months which is not fair on the part of the Board. At this juncture, how can the Board conduct the examination,” asked a protesting student.