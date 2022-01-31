Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha relaxes night curfew for 1 hour; schools and colleges to remain shut

The fresh order said all shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day during the month of February.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The Odisha government on Monday relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions for the month of February extending the night curfew hours from 9 pm to 10 pm as the state’s Covid-19 caseload dipped by more than 30 per cent from the previous day.

According to the notification released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), night curfew will continue in all urban areas of the state between 10 pm to 5 am from February 1, 2022, from the present 9 pm to 5 am. The restrictions will continue till February 28.

On Monday, Odisha reported 3,329 Covid-19 cases, down from 4,843 on Sunday. The state reported 18 new deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 8,612.

The fresh order said all shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day during the month of February.

During the night curfew, restrictions would not apply to services like home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat, milk and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy.

However, the state government is yet to make an announcement on the opening of schools and colleges. “The rate of infection in Odisha has not come down yet. The Omicron variant is highly contagious and the rate of infection can rise anytime. Considering the current situation in the state, we have to take steps accordingly. I don’t think the time has come yet for reopening of schools in Odisha,” said director of public health Niranjan Mishra.

