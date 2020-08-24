Odisha reports record 2,993 Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

india

Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection.

With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died, but the cause of their deaths was attributed to some other reasons.

“Regret to inform the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the state Health and Family Welfare Department said in its official Twitter post.

Three of the 10 new fatalities were reported from Ganjam district, two each from Cuttack and Rayagada and one each from Bolangir, Gajapati and Nayagarh districts, the official said.

The state also registered a record of 2,129 recoveries on Sunday, the official said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 69.28 per cent.

A total of 54,406 people have been recovered from the disease so far.

Of the new 2,993 cases, 1,879 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,114 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state had last reported its highest single-day surge of 2,924 cases on August 15.

The fresh cases were detected in all the 30 districts.

Khurda reported the highest 606 cases, followed by Ganjam (271). Nine districts reported new cases above 100, he said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Odisha now stands at 23,662, which accounts for 30.13 per cent of the total caseload in the state, the official said.

Odisha had on Saturday tested a record 68,906 samples for Covid-19, taking the cumulative tests so far to 13,02,711.

With a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ganjam, the administration has decided to withdraw restrictions imposed on entry and exit from Berhampur town, District Collector A V Kulanga said.