Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 49,000; 1,341 new cases recorded

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:24 IST

As many as 1,341 new Covid-19 cases and 1,236 recoveries were reported in Odisha, said the State Government on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 48,796, including 15,427 active cases and 33,020 recoveries.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Covid-19 tally has gone up to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated, and 45,257 deaths.