Odisha students go to school to attend YouTube classes due to low internet speed

The schools in Odisha are closed due to Covid pandemic but students of Upper Primary school in Ankadeli area of Lamtaput block of Koraput district have no option but to go to the school to attend the classes streamed on YouTube due to lack of internet speed at home.

“I had to come to school as my mobile is not able to stream the YouTube classes. We also need a big data pack. We have broadband [connection] at school which is good enough to watch YouTube classes being streamed live,” said Payal Majhi, a student of class 9. She is among the many students who were carrying their mobile phones to school to be able to join the online classes since Monday.

The state government kicked-off online YouTube live streaming of lessons for classes 1-10 from Monday since schools have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the school education authority asked all district education officers and district project coordinators to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth and successful implementation of the programme.

The online teaching for classes 1-8 is being held in only 8 districts, sessions for classes 9-10 are being organised in all the 30 districts. The classes are being streamed from 9 am to 10 am for class 1 to 3 students, 9 am to 10.30 am for class 4 to 8 and 10.45 am to 1 pm for classes 9 and 10. The class are currently scheduled till July 2, but are likely to be extended as there is uncertainty over reopening of the schools.

Koraput district education officer Ramachandra Nahak admitted that network connectivity was an issue in several blocks like Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Lamtaput and Boipariguda. “We can do little about improving network connectivity,” he said.

The state has a great digital divide with the school and mass education minister Sameer Dash admitting that of the 6 million students, just about 2.2 million or roughly 33% could attend the online classes last year.

As per Odisha Economic Survey, 2018-19, report, more than 20% of the 51,311 villages in the state did not have mobile phone connectivity. The internet subscription in rural areas stood at 16 per 100 where as in urban areas it was 83.3 per 100.

Retired professor Sushil Dutta, who funds the education of several kids in Mayurbhanj district, said the YouTube live streaming was a good intentioned but unworkable idea. “Whole [of] Odisha is not a city. There are thousands of schools at extremely remote locations, where kids or parents can’t dream of having a phone or TV,” he said.

Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association said the idea was too expensive.

“Students of class9 and 10 will remain on-line for around six-eight hours a day for which a big data pack is required for uninterrupted internet connectivity. Where would they (students and guardians) get money to recharge data packs during the pandemic times?,” asked OSSTA general secretary Prakash Chandra Mohanty.

Mohanty said classes through television were cost effective and better than the other modes of teaching during the pandemic.