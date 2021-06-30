Odisha to announce unlock guidelines; restrictions to continue in few districts

Odisha is all set to announce unlock guidelines for several of its districts in southern and western Odisha even as the restrictions in coastal Odisha and capital Bhubaneswar are likely to continue due to high test positivity rate.

Officials said chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra would announce the unlock guidelines on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the end of the current lockdown scheduled till July 1 morning. Mohapatra said the Covid situation has not worsened in 17 districts, while in eight districts in coastal and northern Odisha the situation has not improved much.

On Tuesday, while reviewing the situation of Covid-19 in Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik had said that the second wave is not over yet and experts are warning about the third wave of Covid. “We should not let our guards down but be much more careful. He stressed on door-to-door surveys to be intensified and said that doctors should be prepared to handle cases related to children as the third wave is likely to impact the young.

Also Read | Parents protest, Odisha board denies errors in matric assessment

On Wednesday, Odisha reported 3,371 new Covid cases as the daily infection numbers continued to hover above 3,000. The number of deaths crossed 4,000 as 48 fresh Covid deaths were reported, the highest single day fatality so far. The total Covid cases in Odisha climbed to 909,800.

Director of public health Niranjan Mishra indicated that the lockdown is likely to continue in eight districts including Khurda and coastal Odisha district of Balasore. Though the Covid graph has dipped in many districts, the situation in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore and Jajpur are still far from satisfactory.

“Positivity rate is decreasing but people need to be cautious else, the cases might increase again. A decision regarding the partial unlock will be taken considering the phase-wise relaxation that we have been doing for different districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials said vaccination would not be carried out in 11 districts. Though Odisha had been administering an average of 2.5 lakh doses for last few days, on Wednesday no vaccine sessions have been planned in the districts of Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sonepur.

“It is the responsibility of the central government to provide adequate vaccines. We are vaccinating as many peoples as possible,” said Dr CBK Mohanty, director of medical education and training.

The state government will have to stop vaccination in more districts for two more days as the next allocation of Covishield is expected on July 2.