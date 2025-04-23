Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha to finalise vision document for 2036, 2047 in 15 days

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Odisha to finalise vision document for 2036, 2047 in 15 days

Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has decided to finalise its vision document for 2036 and 2047 in the next 15 days after consulting with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Odisha to finalise vision document for 2036, 2047 in 15 days
Odisha to finalise vision document for 2036, 2047 in 15 days

This decision was taken at the 7th meeting of the state council of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Odisha will complete 100 years of formation in 2036 while India will complete 100 years of independence in 2047. So, with the support of NITI Aayog, the government has started preparing for 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' from August 2024, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office .

In his address, Majhi said that on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the formation of the state, the government has taken an ambitious resolve to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state by 2036. This will also help in achieving the goal of making our country a developed nation by 2047, he said.

Inclusion, prosperity and wellness are the three pillars which form the basis of this vision document. To achieve the GSDP target of USD 1.5 trillion by 2047 and to contribute 5 per cent to India's GDP, Odisha needs to exceed and accelerate the rate of economic growth it has achieved so far, he said.

"This is both a challenge as well as an opportunity. This goal can be achieved through a collaborative environment, public-private investment, implementation and coordination through technology," the CM said.

In this regard, Odisha's growth transformation journey will be accelerated by launching a strategic initiative '36 for 36', identifying 36 flagship initiatives aimed at making a significant impact in key sectors by 2036, he added.

Majhi stressed on the need for prioritising infrastructural growth and suggested special plans for expansion of roads and railways networks, ports and air connectivity.

It was decided in the meeting that the 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’document will be finalised in consultation with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels in the next 15 days by organising regional workshops at four different locations in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha to finalise vision document for 2036, 2047 in 15 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On