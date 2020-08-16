e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha to hold monsoon session of Assembly before September 30

Odisha to hold monsoon session of Assembly before September 30

The Speaker said the venue of the session is yet to be decided as the seats in the Assembly may not be enough for the 147 members if social distancing measures are followed.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:44 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan times, Bhubaneswar
The opposition BJP and Congress had demanded holding the monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the Covid-19 situation and other problems faced by the people.
The opposition BJP and Congress had demanded holding the monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the Covid-19 situation and other problems faced by the people. (https://odishaassembly.nic.in/)
         

Days after opposition parties in Odisha demanded the legislative Assembly be convened, Speaker Surya Patro said the monsoon session of the Assembly would be held before September 30.

The last session was held on March 30 in the convention hall of the state secretariat to pass the Appropriation Bill. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, discussion on Demands of Grants of all the departments could not be taken up.

Patro said as per the rule, the next session should be held within six months. Accordingly, the House should be in session before the deadline of September 30, he said.

“I have spoken to my Rajasthan and Karnataka counterparts over holding of the Assembly session during Covid-19 pandemic. I also consulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha secretary in this regard. All raised the concern on maintaining social distancing in the House. Therefore, we are calculating whether the session could be held by maintaining social distancing in the Assembly. During the period, we will fix the date for the session after consulting with the chief minister and Governor of Odisha,” he said.

Patro, however, said the venue of the session is yet to be decided as the seats in the Assembly may not be enough for the 147 members if social distancing measures are followed.

Earlier this month, the opposition BJP and Congress had demanded holding the monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the Covid-19 situation and other problems faced by the people.

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In