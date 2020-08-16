Odisha to hold monsoon session of Assembly before September 30

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:44 IST

Days after opposition parties in Odisha demanded the legislative Assembly be convened, Speaker Surya Patro said the monsoon session of the Assembly would be held before September 30.

The last session was held on March 30 in the convention hall of the state secretariat to pass the Appropriation Bill. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, discussion on Demands of Grants of all the departments could not be taken up.

Patro said as per the rule, the next session should be held within six months. Accordingly, the House should be in session before the deadline of September 30, he said.

“I have spoken to my Rajasthan and Karnataka counterparts over holding of the Assembly session during Covid-19 pandemic. I also consulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha secretary in this regard. All raised the concern on maintaining social distancing in the House. Therefore, we are calculating whether the session could be held by maintaining social distancing in the Assembly. During the period, we will fix the date for the session after consulting with the chief minister and Governor of Odisha,” he said.

Patro, however, said the venue of the session is yet to be decided as the seats in the Assembly may not be enough for the 147 members if social distancing measures are followed.

Earlier this month, the opposition BJP and Congress had demanded holding the monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the Covid-19 situation and other problems faced by the people.