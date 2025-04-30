Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha to invest 9,200 cr for redevelopment of four major healthcare institutes

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Odisha to invest ₹9,200 cr for redevelopment of four major healthcare institutes

Bhubaneswar, In a push to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, the Odisha government has announced an investment of nearly 9,200 crore to transform four of the state’s key medical institutions.

Odisha to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,200 cr for redevelopment of four major healthcare institutes
Odisha to invest 9,200 cr for redevelopment of four major healthcare institutes

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla will be redeveloped with an investment of 1,594 crore, the chief minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Once completed, the hospital’s bed capacity will go up from 1,485 to 2,861.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur is also set for redevelopment at a cost of 1,014.13 crore and its bed strength will increase from 1,583 to 2,033.

The number of beds in Rourkela Government Hospital will go up from 437 to 763, with a redevelopment budget of 627.16 crore.

Similarly, the state government has prepared a comprehensive development plan for Capital Hospital here with an investment of 5,958 crore.

Once executed, the hospital's bed strength will reach 2,582 from the existing 750, the CMO said.

After from the four new projects, the chief minister also reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works of Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospitals and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Cancer Institute and Hospital.

The redevelopment work of Cuttack SCB Medical College is also underway at an investment of 4474.49 crore. The project is targeted to be completed by June 2026. Once the first phase of work is completed, the number of beds in SCB Medical College will increase to 3,796.

Similarly, the Acharya Harihar Cancer Institute is undergoing its first phase of redevelopment with an investment of 895.89 crore. The plan includes increasing the number of beds to 1,127.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha to invest 9,200 cr for redevelopment of four major healthcare institutes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On