Odisha to open 5000 playschools near Anganwadi centres to build foundation for primary classes

The Odisha school and mass education department plans to start playschools in 5000 elementary schools near Anganwadi centres in the state from the coming academic year of 2022-23. The playschools will be on the lines of similar ventures by schools following the NCERT syllabus to develop a strong foundation in children for literacy and numeracy and to prepare them for classes 1 to 3 as well as improve the quality of education.

A meeting chaired by chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra recently decided that children upto the age of 5 will attend the Anganwadi centres for supplementary nutrition programmes from 9 am to 10 am, and then participate in the academic activities near such elementary schools under the guidance of the school from 10 am to 12.30 pm. After that the children will take the mid-day meal from the Anganwadi centre.

A senior official who attended the meeting said the academic matter of the Play Class (any other name can be given) will be the responsibility of the government school. The CRCCs and DIETs will monitor and provide academic support to the teachers. “Opening of the Play Class in the primary schools located at AWCs will help to ensure maximum enrolment of children in the Government Schools in the Urban and semi-urban areas and develop a strong readiness of children for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in grades 1 to 3 to improve quality education,” he indicated.

Initially the Anganwadi workers will remain present in the class for some portion of the day with the school teachers and provide support to the children/teacher. Gradually, once the children are acquainted with the school teacher, the Anganwadi workers will be withdrawn.

The official added that Odisha would be following the pre-school curriculum released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training in 2019 and all pre-schoolers will be taught in their mother tongue or home language.

The school and mass education department will give training to 2 teachers (preferably female) from each school on handling small children, ensuring proper transition from play class to Grade l, creating child friendly learning situations etc.

Officials said an activity-based curriculum, guided nature study, use of fun activities and use of flip books would be adopted in the Play Class. The activities of the Play Class will be in the light of the NCERT curriculum with exposure to common English words and rhymes etc will be followed in the Play Class.

The medium of instruction in the tribal dominated areas will be in the tribal language. The Chief Secretary has instructed officials to ensure development of materials in tribal languages. A concept paper of the initiative and action plan along with the responsibilities of each government department for obtaining government approval is being prepared.

The Odisha government last year launched Mission Ek, Dui, Teen from the 2021-22 academic session to improve the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of students through innovative pedagogies as part of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) to cover the learning needs of children in the age group of 3 to 9 years.