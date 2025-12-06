Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government would provide ₹51,000 marriage assistance to women belonging to poor families in the state. Odisha to provide ₹ 51,000 marriage assistance to women belonging to poor families

The state government on Friday notified the guidelines for 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana' to ensure that marriages in poor families are conducted with dignity, cultural respect, and legal compliance.

The financial assistance will be given to residents of Odisha, and both the bride and the groom must be permanent residents of the state. The eligibility age for the bride is fixed at 18 years to 35 years, while it is 21 years to 35 years for the groom.

While the assistance will be preferably given for the first-time marriage, widow remarriage is also fully eligible.

"Only one eligible woman per family can receive support," the guideline said, adding that they should not have received marriage assistance under any other state or central scheme.

The guideline also mentioned that priority will be given to widows seeking remarriage, persons with disabilities , PVTGs , Scheduled Tribes , Scheduled Castes .

"The benefit will be given on a first-come, first-served basis for the applicants from low-income households," it said.

The yojana will remain effective from 2025–2026 to 2029–2030, the guideline said, adding that the eligible couples must submit physical applications to designated district-level implementing agencies.

The district authorities would ensure ceremonies follow cultural practices, maintain dignity, and uphold all legal norms, including mandatory registration.

Under the scheme, the total assistance amount includes ₹35,000 transferred directly to the bride's bank account via DBT, ₹10,000 for a wedding gift kit containing items such as a saree, bangles, anklets, and rings and ₹6,000 earmarked for event support during community marriages.

The Mohan Charan Majhi government had earlier introduced the Subhadra Yojana under which women in the age group of 21 years to 60 years will get ₹50,000 each over five years, ₹10,000 in two instalments in one year. PTI AAM

