Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
The Odisha government will allow students of classes 9 and 11 to attend regular classes in schools from February 8.
School and Mass Education Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said the offline classes for students of IX and XI will continue till April 30. Sahu said the state government is yet to take a decision on opening of primary classes for now.
Earlier, offline classes of X and XII resumed in the state from January 8. The annual board exam of Class X students will be conducted between May 3 and 15 while the board exams for Class XII students would be held between May 15 and June 11.
On Monday, Anganwadi centres across the state reopened after a gap of around 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha. The ‘happiness kits’ comprising wheat flour, turmeric powder, peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas, cinnamon, cardamom, biscuits and other nutritious food products, pen, pencil, note pad, sanitary napkin, toothpaste, iodised salt and soap would be given by NGO Akshay Patra, that looks after the midday meal of children in Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack district.
The kits are aimed at building nutrition, immunity, hygiene and education of children. As schools were closed, funds meant for midday meals were being directly deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries. However, the contribution the foundation was making to provide nutritious foods to students in schools remained unutilised and the same will now be used for supplying the kits to children. The distribution will begin from the first week of February.
