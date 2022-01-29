Odisha village decides to boycott panchayat polls over monkey menace

Ahead of next month’s three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha, voters in a village of coastal Bhadrak district have a strange demand from all candidates - drive away the monkeys on prowl or else the villagers would boycott the polls.

In Gopagadadharpur village under Talapada gram panchayat of Bhadrak district, villagers have decided to boycott the panchayat polls next month after a dozen people were injured, half of them seriously in simian attacks in the last 2 months. Many of the unsuspecting victims were going through their daily chores when they were attacked leading to major injuries and subsequent hospitalisation. Villagers said the monkeys in a group of 30 have ganged up to attack the villagers.

Chintamani Das, Zilla parishad member, who is contesting for the post of member of Tihidi panchayat samiti said, people want a firm word on respite from the monkeys or else they will not vote. “Though the monkeys earlier used to devour vegetables or fruits, over the last 2 months they have become too violent. A middle-aged woman was walking to her home when a monkey grabbed her and pressed its teeth into her shoulders. She was in hospital for several weeks,” said Das.

Former member of Tihidi panchayat samiti, Harischandra Mishra said it is impossible to walk on the road without a monkey chasing villagers. “We are lucky that schools are closed and hence children are safe. Otherwise, there is every danger of kids being attacked. We want a commitment from any candidate that the monkey menace will end and then we will vote in the panchayat polls,” said Mishra.

In Talapada village, the birthplace of Laxmikanta Mohapatra, who wrote Odisha’s state anthem ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, his grandson and daughter-in-law too have been at the receiving end of monkey attacks. “If we forget to close the doors the monkeys take away vegetables from our kitchen,” said Banikalyan Mohapatra, the poet’s grandson.

Bhadrak Divisional Forest Officer Adhir Behera said his department has put up cages in the gram panchayat to capture the monkeys, but admitted that it’s a daunting task. “There have been several efforts in the past in other districts to drive away the monkeys, but they have not been very successful. We have to keep trying,” said Behera.

In Odisha’s Deogarh district, villagers of Jharagogua, Gandam, Parposhi, Dimirikuda and Jharmunda gram panchayat in Tileibani block have decided to boycott polls over the absence of mobile network. The villagers said they have used a vehicle to canvas in the areas with a poster, ‘No Network, No Vote’. The five GPs comprising 27 villages have over 13,516 people and absence of mobile connectivity has deprived them from availing online education and healthcare services.

In Bijipur village of Kendrapara district, people have decided to boycott the polls over closure of village schools protesting the school merger policy of the state government. The primary school at Bijipur village was closed two years ago under the merger policy of the state government and merged with the school at nearby Sana Adhanga village. The villagers said they have been protesting the decision since last two years and submitted a grievance to the office of the CM, but no action has been taken.