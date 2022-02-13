Odisha villagers make sarpanch candidates write a test before actual polls

It is perfectly normal in Indian elections for politicians to get away with promising the voters the moon and everything beyond. But eight sarpanch candidates in the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh were in for a rude shock on Thursday when people of a village subjected them to a written test asking them to put their vision down on pen and paper. They were also asked to jot down their history of social welfare work ahead of the panchayat polls beginning from February 16.

After Covid-19 curbs were relaxed earlier this week, the 9 sarpanch candidates of Kutra gram panchayat had gone to Malupada village under the panchayat where they were asked to sit for a written test. Of the 9 candidates, 8 agreed to take the test.

Pradip Lakra, a youth from Malupada said the villagers were tired of hearing tall promises of the candidates and decided that they be tested to see if they qualified to become their leader. “We asked them questions such as listing their five goals as candidates, goals for the next 5 years, five welfare activities done by them and whether they would be coming to our homes once the elections are over,” said Lakra.

Other questions were asked to see if the candidates knew basic information about the panchayat such as number of villages, number of wards and few lines about the previous sarpanch of the panchayat.

After the answer papers were checked by the villagers, only three including the current sarpanch Lailita Barua managed to make the cut. Villagers said they would hold another round of tests in the next couple of days to select one of them for the post of sarpanch.

Others who did not pass the test said it was just pure humiliation. “The real test of our intent would be after winning polls. How can a written test measure it? The villagers are free to cast their vote in the ballot box,” said Jitendra Toppo, one of the candidates who did not make the cut.

Sundargarh district collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said though asking questions is a healthy sign of democracy, at the end of the day freedom of voting is sacrosanct. “We will convince the villagers not to boycott the polls and vote for whichever candidate they think is fit,” he said.

Another government official of the district said the incident showed that how aware tribals in Sundargarh district were about their rights. “The questions were also interesting in the sense that the people wanted to assess if the candidates knew basic things like number of wards in the panchayat. We may not approve of it but it is a very interesting development,” said the official.