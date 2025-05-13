Bhubaneswar, The wife of an SSB jawan, who had to rush to the border, died while undergoing treatment for post-delivery complications after giving birth to her child. Odisha: Wife of jawan who rushed to border dies after giving birth to child

The 15-day girl child is now with her extended family in Odisha's Jharsuguda district as arrangements were being made to bring her father back from the India-Bhutan border in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I express my condolence over the sad demise of the jawan's wife. We are making all arrangements to bring back the jawan so that he can attend the funeral of his wife," Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters here.

The deceased has been identified as Lipi Gand , wife of Debraj Gand, a jawan serving with the Sashastra Seema Bal . The jawan is from Tengnamal village in Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

Though the jawan was by his wife's side when she delivered the baby, he had to leave for duty a day after his daughter was born, after getting a call from the SSB, family members said.

Lipi breathed her last on Monday night at VIMSAR, Burla after delivering the child on April 28. Soon after giving birth to the girl child, her condition became critical and she remained unconscious for the last 15 days, doctors said, adding she died due to multi-organ failure.

The minister said arrangements were made to shift Lipi to Bhubaneswar on an air ambulance but she died on Monday night.

"We have all sympathy for the jawan and his family," the minister said.

Pujari said that Debraj has been informed and he is returning to Odisha.

"He will come to Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh and take a flight to Kolkata and from there, come down to Jharsuguda. We expect him to reach Jharsuguda by 7 pm today," the minister said.

