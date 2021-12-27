Odisha woman raped by 4 backtracked in court. Judge says charge her with perjury

BHUBANESWAR: A 21-year-old woman who accused four men of raping her faces prosecution for perjury after she retracted her allegations against the four during the trial in a fast-track Odisha court, Kandhamal district public prosecutor Bijay Patnaik said on Monday.

Judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu acquitted the four men accused of gang rape after she turned hostile and ordered that the woman be tried under section 193 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to giving false evidence in a judicial proceeding. It is punishable by a maximum jail term of three years and fine.

“Prima facie, the judge concluded that the victim suppressed the truth of her own allegation though she is legally bound to state the truth. She deposed falsehood intentionally. She needs to be prosecuted under section 193 of IPC,” Patnaik said, citing the judge’s operative portion of the order pronounced in court on Friday.

The public prosecutor said in May 2020, the woman alleged that four young men raped her when she was on her way to her cousin’s house. She filed a complaint four days after the alleged crime, and the police arrested the four accused within three days.

The woman’s statement was recorded by the police as well as by a judicial magistrate under section 164 of the criminal procedure code.

Statements of several witnesses were also recorded by the police which backed her allegations.

“However, during the trial, she backtracked and denied everything that she alleged. She even categorically denied giving any statements to the police and judicial magistrate,” said Patnaik.

The judge not only ordered her prosecution for giving false evidence but also directed that any compensation due to the woman under any government scheme should be put on hold till proceedings under section 193 for giving false evidence are completed. The district legal services authority, Phulbani can later decide the entitlement of the victim as per the law. The court, which cleared the four men, said the woman’s initial complaint wasn’t wrong but there was no evidence against the four, Patnaik said.

