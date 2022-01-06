Odisha woman who died a week after stroke tests positive for Omicron: Official

BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old housewife who died in a Bolangir hospital in Odisha on December 27 tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease, a senior Odisha health department official said on Thursday.

She is the second person infected with the Omicron variant in the country to have died. A 73-year-old man suffering from multiple co-morbid conditions who died on December 31 was earlier classified as the first death due to the Omicron variant in the country. The Odisha woman died four days earlier.

The government is treating the woman’s death to be caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in line with the Supreme Court ruling on Covid-19 deaths that covers anyone dying within 30 days of testing positive for Covid, said Odisha’s director, health services, Dr Bijoy Mohapatra.

Bolangir’s chief district medical officer Dr Snehalata Sahu said the woman from Agalpur block was admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital on December 20 after suffering a stroke.

“After undergoing treatment at the hospital for two days, she was referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research hospital in Burla of Sambalpur district where she tested positive for Covid-19 on December 22. Her swab samples were sent for genome sequencing to Bhubaneswar, but before the results could be known she passed away on December 27,” said Dr Sahu.

The Institute of Life Science in Bhubaneswar, which does genome sequencing of Covid, confirmed on Thursday that the woman was infected with the Omicron variant.

Odisha has so far confirmed 71 Omicron cases, of which 5 have recovered.

Dr Sahu said a health team has been sent to the woman’s house for contract tracing and will collect the swab samples of the family members.

“She was asymptomatic and came to the Bolangir hospital for treatment of stroke. However, we are yet to find out whether she died due to heart attack or Omicron infection,” the CDMO said.

The confirmation of Odisha’s first Omicron death came on the day the state recorded 1,897 cases, 50% more than the figure reported by the state on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate which was below 1% for most of December has risen to 2.62%.

Dr Mohapatra said the State is likely to see a spurt in the Covid-19 growth rate over the next few days. “Omicron variant of the virus is prevalent in most parts of the State. Hence, the number of cases will increase further in Odisha in coming days like all other states of the country,” said Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said at least 27 lakh people in the state are yet to get their first shot of the Covid vaccine while around 26 lakh people are yet to get their second dose.

Odisha has suspended physical classes in schools across the State up to class 12 from January 7 to February 1. The class 10 summative assessment examination of class 10, which started on Wednesday, will continue.

Night curfew from 9pm to 5am has been imposed in all urban centres of the state. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for marriage receptions, the procession from the groom’s house to the bride’s for the wedding cannot have more than 30 people. Cinema halls will have to run on 50% of capacity while jatra and open-air theatres can operate with only 1,000 spectators. In small shops and roadside outlets, only a maximum of five people will be allowed to stand at a time. Hotels and bars can accommodate guests up to a maximum of 50% of their seating capacity.