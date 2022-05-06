‘Of no importance,’ Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor’s dig at Bihar’s development

Patna: A day after election strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at his government on developmental issues, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he attached “no importance” to such uncharitable assessments.

The Bihar chief minister was addressing the media after laying the foundation stone of buildings for the Bihar Animal Sciences University in state capital Patna.

Earlier, Kishor had said that during the last 30 years, both during Lalu Yadav’s and Nitish Kumar’s tenure, Bihar had remained the most backward and poorest state in the country and was placed on the lowest rung despite tall claims of development.

“I give no importance to whatever somebody says. It is for you journalists to decide whether or not my administration has been able to meet expectations. People also know what we have done in the last 15 years,” Kumar said.

The chief minister sidestepped queries about Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“This is a policy decision of the Centre which we will look into separately. As of now, our primary concern is that Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise and protecting people against the fresh surge is our priority,” the Bihar CM said.

The CAA has been a tricky issue for Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which voted in favour of the bill proposing expedited citizenship for non-Muslims fleeing Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of “religious prosecution” but has been opposed to a nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens), which the BJP keeps pressing for as a subsequent measure.