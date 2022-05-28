Officers must also follow the law: Man who led SIT probe in Aryan Khan case

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who led a special investigation team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to probe Aryan Khan’s role in the Cordelia drugs raid case, is known for following the law in letter and spirit.

A 1996-batch Odisha cadre officer, Singh has handled several high-profile cases during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between 2008 and 2015, including corruption charges against former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, Commonwealth Games 2010 corruption case, irregularities in Medical Council of India (MCI), and a recruitment scandal in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) among others.

Known to always follow the rulebook, Singh said he believes in strong documentary, corroborative and scientific evidence, besides following legal procedures or guidelines laid down by various courts to take a case to its finality.

“As police officers, we must always follow the law and the procedures,” he said.

Before joining the NCB in January last year, Singh served as additional director general of police of the drug-task force of Odisha Police and took several steps to bust drug trafficking networks in the state. He also served as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar.

The soft-spoken officer is known for following investigations under his command by reading all files, statements and analysing evidence.

During his probe into the Aryan Khan case, Singh made multiple visits to Mumbai to oversee the probe by his team and scrutinised all statements, following which the NCB concluded that there is no evidence to charge the youngster.

Singh’s investigation was fully backed by director general of NCB S N Pradhan.

The probe has led the Union government to recommend action against NCB’s former zonal director Sameer Wankhede and dropping of drugs charges against six people, including Aryan Khan.

On Friday, Pradhan said the vigilance inquiry into the raids conducted on the cruise ship by Wankhede’s team last year will be concluded very soon.

