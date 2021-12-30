Officer suspended for assaulting tribal men in Udupi

Karnataka police on Wednesday suspended a police sub-inspector for allegedly attacking people of the Koraga Adivasi community at a wedding celebration in Udupi district, officials said.

The community is categorised under scheduled tribe (ST). According to the complaint registered by members of the community with the police chief in Udupi, the incident occurred on Monday night when the Santhosh-led police team arrived at the groom’s house after neighbours complained of loud music. After an initial altercation with the locals, the team began assaulting those present at the wedding and later took five people, including the groom Rajesh to the police station and assaulted them, the complaint said. The detention led to a protest outside the police station by the community members.

A video of the incident has also been circulating on social media, showing the policemen using lathis against the wedding party. HT has verified this video.

A day after the incident, the Koraga community insisted on suspending the SI when inspector Ananthapadmanabha visited the colony in Kotathatthul. Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty also visited the colony on Tuesday and condemned the lathi-charge incident. Soon after minister for backward classes Kota Srinivas Poojary, who hails from Kota, promised to visit the colony and sought a report into the lathi-charge incident from the Udupi superintendent of police and deputy commissioner.

An inquiry has now been ordered into the case. “We have suspended the sub-inspector and other staff have been transferred out of the station. Further action will be taken after the investigation. The Crime PSI was entrusted with the charge of the Kota police station,” said Udupi superintendent of police Vishnuvardhan told reporters.

Poojary has condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the brutal assault on innocent Koragas, including the groom, by the police at a function in a Koraga colony last night in the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat of Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district,” Poojary said. He said that he will visit the family of the bridegroom on Thursday.

The Koraga community is an Adivasi community mainly residing in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and Kasargod district of Kerala. The population of the Koraga community has seen an alarming decline over the last few decades. The population is currently around 16,000 people of which 9,000 people reside in Udupi, according to government figures.

This is the third incident where a police officer has faced action for assault against minorities. In September, the criminal investigation department (CID) arrested a police sub-inspector for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to drink urine, while the latter was in custody in May, police said.

Arjun Horakeri, a sub-inspector of police posted with Gonibeedu police station, was produced before a court in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, and an additional district and sessions judge remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

On December 8, a police sub-inspector was suspended after he had allegedly manhandled a young man and forced him to drink urine in Bengaluru. Sub-inspector Harish KN was suspended after a departmental inquiry. He was charged with “dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint”.

