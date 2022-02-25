Old enmity may be behind Bajrang Dal man’s murder

An old enmity could be the reason behind the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district; two of the eight accused arrested were not in good terms with the deceased, a police officer familiar with the probe said on Thursday, pleading anonymity.

Rihaan Shariff, 22, and Mohammed Kasif, 30, knew Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade and were involved in a fight with him in 2020, the officer added.

At that time, Jingade was lodged in a Shivamogga prison for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a social media post. Shariff was also lodged in the same prison in connection with a theft and dacoity case. The two fought inside jail, prison records showed, the officer said.

“Jingade fought with Shariff inside the jail in 2020. He had also picked up a fight with Kasif when they rubbed shoulders by mistake in court,” the officer added.

In court, the Bajrang Dal worker and Kasif had a “nasty” fight, prompting the police to intervene. No case was filed against them, the officer said.Police, however, have not ruled out other reasons behind the murder.

Two other officers, involved in the case, also said that “personal reasons” may have led to the murder.

The activist was stabbed by a group of people in Bharati Nagar area, near Shivamogga-Thirthalli highway on February 20. Already tense on account of the hijab row in neighbouring Udupi, the murder caused simmering tension to boil over, with a mob going on a rampage in several localities, pelting stones, damaging property and hurting people.

The district soon turned into a fortress as the district administration announced a curfew, which was later extended till Friday morning, and deployed a large contingent of personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police in the area.

Providing details from the day of the murder, the officer said Jingade was drinking alcohol with four of his friends near the “Tank” on OT Road (Old Thirthalli Road) when he received a video call from two unidentified women.

“While talking, he entered a nearby lane where he was chased and subsequently attacked by a group of people who arrived in a car. The accused had reportedly kept a watch on him for two days,” the officer said.

The victim sustained at least 10-15 stab wounds and the nature of the injuries, according to doctors at McGann Hospital, suggested that the accused were familiar with the use of the weapons.A total of 14 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with 19 incidents of mob violence so far.

All the arrested accused are Muslims. As many as 12 others were also detained.

Earlier, state rural development and panchayat raj minister K S Eshwarappa had alleged the role of Muslim anti-socialisers behind the murder. His cabinet colleague and home minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said all angles are being probed in the case.

Police also have not ruled out the role of “larger forces” and are also trying to see if the murder is linked to an alleged social media postby Harsha against Islam.

Claiming that most of the accused have a “long criminal past”, home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the “background of all the accused is being investigated”.

At least four of the eight accused have cases of rioting, criminal intimidation, kidnapping of a woman with intent to rape and theft among other serious offences against them, police records showed. Kasif, who has been listed as the prime accused, has at least five cases against him, including a case of attempt to abduct a woman with intention to rape.

“Kasif has four brothers; all of them are in jail now in connection with different crimes. One of them was released from jail three days ago,” another officer said, requesting anonymity.

“So far, eight people have been arrested. Two people who were arrested yesterday have no criminal background,” Shivamogga superintendent of police Laxmi Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Parveen Taj, the mother of an accused Nadeem, claimed her son was at home on the day of the murder as he was not keeping well. “He was home the entire time and he was unwell. He hadn’t eaten lunch since he was unwell; I woke him up at night and fed him food and also gave him medicine after which he went back to sleep as he had to report to work in the morning… he worked with a mason,” she said, adding that her son was picked upby policeat 3 am on Monday morning.

Kasif’s wife Moshiana said he was home till 8 pm and returned at around 11.30 pm that day. “Around 1.30 pm, the police came and enquired him till about 3-3.30 am here and then took him away,” she said.

Police said most of the arrests were made in and around Shivamogga and a special team continues to probe the case.