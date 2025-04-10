Olive Ridley turtles of Indian Ocean older than those on South American coast: Study

A 16-year-long study of the Olive Ridley sea turtles has revealed that the ones nesting in Odisha are genetically distinct from those found around the world and much older than the ones found along the South American coast. A marine conservationist holds a newly-hatched olive ridley sea turtle in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Olive Ridleys are the smallest of the marine turtles that normally lay eggs in Rushikulya and Gahirmatha beaches of Odisha. The Rushikulya beach in Ganjam district is one of the world’s largest nesting sites, apart from the coasts of Mexico and Costa Rica. Last month, over 1.3 million Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs at the Rushikulya and Gahirmatha rookery, surpassing the previous record of 1.15 million in 2023. In Rushikulya, 2 lakh turtles came back between March 20 and March 27 for nesting.

The study, titled ‘Monitoring Sea Turtles in India 2008- 2024’, was conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). It was published by the Indian Institute of Science and Dakhin Foundation of Bengaluru.

Scientists at WII and CCMB, who examined the molecular genetics of sea turtles along the mainland coast and islands of India, said the findings suggested that the turtles found in Indian Ocean, particularly on the eastern coast of India, were the most evolutionarily ancient populations of Olive Ridleys whereas the ones in the Atlantic and Pacific have probably colonised those oceans only about a few hundred thousand years ago.

“In the early 2000, people believed that when the Panama Isthmus was formed 3 million years ago separating the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, it led to the separation of Olive Ridley turtles – one on the Atlantic and the other on the Pacific. So, if that is true, then the most ancient Olive Ridley populations should be those populations on the east coast of Central America, in Mexico and Costa Rica and so on. Because that is where they would have originated. But our genetic analysis showed that the Indian Ocean ones, particularly on the eastern coast of India, were the most evolutionarily ancient populations of Olive Ridley. But the Pacific and Atlantic populations only separated from the Indian Ocean population about 3-4 lakh years ago. So, it looks like the Olive Ridleys survived in this region during a period of global climate change about 3-4 million years ago and then recolonised the Atlantic and Pacific much later,” said Kartik Shanker of Indian Institute of Sciences and Dakhin Foundation, which has been researching and monitoring the Olive Ridley sea turtles in Odisha and leatherback turtles in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for two decades.

“About 200,000 years ago, some Olive Ridley from this part of the Indian Ocean possibly migrated to the east coast of Central America, in Mexico and Costa Rica for nesting. The new study puts the Olive Ridley turtle evolution in a new perspective,” he said.

The study also found that as global temperatures rise, sea turtle populations might become increasingly feminised. “Over the last 15 years, we have been monitoring nest temperatures and hatchling sex ratios at the Rushikulya rookery, the largest in India. Sex ratios at Rushikulya are skewed towards females but not to the extent seen in certain global sea turtle populations. The hatchling sex ratio from arribadas at Rushikulya was found to be about 71% female on average. While some years had extremely female-biased sex ratios due to high nest temperatures,” it said.

Shanker said turtle researchers are still studying why arribada (mass nesting) does not happen in one particular year. “We need a data set for 15-20 years to see if there is a trend. The Arribada itself also is a bit of a puzzling phenomenon because it is triggered by both environmental factors and maybe by some biological factors as well, which we don’t fully understand. We don’t really actually understand the underlying mechanisms by which an Arribada is initiated. We do not know what are the factors that prevent them from nesting in a particular year,” he said.