Omicron alert: Doctor says next two weeks crucial. Here's why

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid cases. On Tuesday, the number was 37,379. The spike has been termed as exponential by the Centre. Given this trend, doctors said the next two weeks will be crucial as the surge is likely to reach its peak by the coming two weeks. Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Ashish Khattar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Delhi's Venkateshwar Hospital said the infections are doubling each day. "In the last three days, we have seen doubling of Covid-19 cases and even more than that. Definitely, over the next two weeks, we can see a certain spurt in COVID-19 cases. By end of January, a major population would have been affected," Dr Khattar said.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar also said the next four to six weeks are crucial.

R-value 2.69, higher than peak of 2nd wave: What Centre said on 3rd wave in India | 7 points

Several scientific projections have claimed that the peak of India's ongoing surge will take place between January last week and February first week. As Dr Sudhakar said in other countries it has been observed that the wave, driven by Omicron, rose very quickly, followed by a quick dip. In South Africa, where the variant was first detected is also believed to be over the wave.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul acknowledged the global scenario and said that it is a fact that surge driven by Omicron in other countries has come down quickly but that can not be conjectured about India as the characteristics of a surge depends on many factors including vaccine coverage. "Like in the UK, Denmark, it is receding now. In South Africa too, it stayed for a month. But we can't say anything clearly as it depends on our population density, vaccination coverage. So we can't extrapolate that this wave will come down soon, but we can say what we are seeing," he said.

