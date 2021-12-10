Home / India News / Omicron case found in Dharavi, third till date in Mumbai
Omicron case found in Dharavi, third till date in Mumbai

The newly detected patient is a 49-year-old man who landed in Mumbai from Tanzania earlier on December 4.
The patient initially took a normal RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport as he was not vaccinated and Tanzania was not included in the list of at-risk countries. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai reported one more positive case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of such infections in Mumbai to three.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the newly detected patient is a 49-year-old man who landed in Mumbai from Tanzania earlier on December 4.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said that the patient initially took a normal RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport as he was not vaccinated and Tanzania was not included in the list of at-risk countries.

“The patient was asked to wait at the airport till the reports came in, however he left for Dharavi and the RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. Following which, the local G/North ward office tracked the patient and the sample was sent for genome sequencing to Kasturba Hospital, where it came out to be Omicron positive,” Dighavkar said.

He added that the patient is asymptomatic and is presently admitted at Seven Hills Hospital (Andheri East) and is not allowed to return home. The BMC has also isolated two High Risk Contacts (HRCs) whose test reports turned out to be negative.

Dighavkar said that the patient is asymptomatic. He shifted to Dharavi from Chennai a few years back.

Friday, December 10, 2021
