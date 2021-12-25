Omicron cases in India rise to 415, 115 recovered, says Union health ministry

India on Saturday reported 415 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus—up from 358 from Friday—even as several states clamped restrictions to stanch its spread, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The health ministry also said out of the 415 Omicron cases found across 17 states and Union territories, 115 have already recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

On Friday, the ministry said it found that out of the 183 of the 358 known Omicron variant Covid-19 cases 70 per cent of the infected are asymptomatic and the rest have mild symptoms.

According to the analysis, little more than 90 per cent of the cases for whom vaccination status was known are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 61 per cent were in men and 39 per cent in women.

The health ministry also said of the 183 Omicron positive cases analysed, 121 travelled abroad and 44 were with no travel history and were close contacts.

Seven people were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated, 16 people were ineligible for vaccination while the vaccination status of 73 persons is unknown, according to the analysis.

As many as 108 countries have reported more than 151,300 Omicron cases and 26 people have died after being detected with the latest variant. India has not reported any deaths in this category yet.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally rose to over 34.77 million with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and its death toll climbed to 479,520 with 387 more fatalities, the health ministry’s data also showed.

Active cases of Covid-19 have declined to 77,032 as the daily rise in new cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.