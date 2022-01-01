Omicron fears dampen New Year celebrations in India as third wave warning surfaces | 10 points

Restrictions continue to exist at public places across the country as India’s Covid-19 curve maintains its upward trajectory amid a third wave warning. Experts even believe that the third wave of the pandemic is already here as the Omicron variant has started replacing Delta across states. Earlier today, the Centre urged states and union territories to take immediate steps to ensure enough beds in hospitals, oxygen availability and ramp up health care facilities.

India registered 16,764 cases on December 31, including 1,431 Omicron cases, as per the health bulletin. This is the highest ever single-day rise in the past 70 days.

Here are the latest developments on India’s coronavirus cases:

1. The registration process for vaccination of children of the age group 15-18 years has begun today on the Centre’s Co-WIN app. Launching the same, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe!” Covid-19 vaccination for children begins on January 3, 2021.

2. Delhi and Mumbai continue to remain on the top of the chart in terms of coronavirus infections, with the Maharashtra capital leading the way. Mumbai on Saturday recorded 6,347 cases (including 454 Omicron cases) while Delhi logged a huge surge of 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases (including 351 Omicron cases), as many as 920 more than yesterday's 1,796, the health bulletin data showed.

3. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to states and union territories, said that due to the spread of Omicron cases, “the world is currently reporting the highest ever surge in Covid-19 cases”.

4. In Maharashtra, 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs were found to have been infected with Covid. Meanwhile, the national capital confirmed the first death due to coronavirus in 2022, thereby taking its death toll to 25,108, according to the state’s health department.

5. On the other hand, several reports have suggested that West Bengal may be pulled under a lockdown due to the doubling of daily cases. The reports, however, could not be confirmed by Hindustan Times.

6. Experts and scientists continue to have different projections regarding the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, speculating the severity of a possible surge of Omicron cases. Several projections have said that it will not be severe but the infections will spread faster than before and the number of cases is likely to be high.

7. Experts have predicted a third wave peak likely to arrive by February- March.

8. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will fight the pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests. “Corona cannot stop India’s pace,” he said.

9. At the same time, New Year celebrations stayed muted across the country amid night curfews and restrictions on large gatherings.

10. Festivities fell around the world, too, with Paris cancelling its fireworks show, London relegating to television, and New York City scaling down its famous ball drop celebration in Times Square.

