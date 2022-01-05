Omicron hits Meghalaya just a day after CM Conrad Sangma hails clean slate

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All five Omicron-infected persons were coping well, the state’s chief medic said on Tuesday. Four of them were hospitalised while one person, who hails from Assam, left Shillong
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma speaks at an event in Makhel Village, in Senapati district of Manipur on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 03:22 PM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang

SHILLONG: A day after Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said he was happy with the state not yet being affected by Omicron, five people on Tuesday tested positive for the fast-spreading variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The Omicron-infected persons include four women and a man, who were traced to the city of Shillong and Ri-Bhoi district. Meghalaya’s director of health services, Aman War, confirmed the development, adding that three infected persons are from different localities of Shillong, while the remaining two are from Saiden village in Ri-Bhoi district.

All five Omicron-infected persons were coping well, the state’s chief medic said. Four of them were hospitalised while one person, who hails from Assam, left Shillong.

“We are not taking any chances. All our [Covid-19 situation] stations are in place and fully operational. It’s a continuing process and we have not let our guard down at any point of time, which is why we are able to contain it thus far,” War said. “I urge everybody to cooperate with the government, follow prescribed protocols, and don’t avoid completing vaccination.”

Meghalaya’s principal secretary of health Sampath Kumar said, “We were quick to confirm [it was Omicron] since we are one of the few states that have their own genome sequencing facilities, at the Pasteur Molecular Lab in Shillong. It helped us respond quickly.”

Meghalaya also relies on MinION-Oxford Nanopore technology, also known as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), to confirm cases.

