Omicron impact: Events across India face the brunt

New Delhi

Just when the offline events’ scene in the country had started getting back on its feet, the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant has become a cause of worry, again. Leaving music aficionados high and dry at the last minute, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently issued orders to cancel Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s concert, which was scheduled for December 18 in Delhi’s Aerocity. The cancellation order pointed out that the music show was “expecting 400-500 guests for the evening” and went on to cite an order that “prohibits all social/political/sports/entertainment cultural/religious/festival related rings and congregations throughout NCT of Delhi” from December 16 to January 1.

In response, Dhillon — who recently faced an FIR over violation of Covid-19 norms after a Mumbai concert — shared on Instagram: “Delhi, I love you! Tonight’s cancellation was totally out of our control. We want nothing more than to come back and perform for you soon.” When contacted, the organiser of the concert, Naresh Madan, told us: “We will be doing it (the concert) once the things get better and Covid protocols are removed. We are not doing it as of now... As for yesterday, we were only using 25% of our capacity, which is less than 50% also, and we had kept limited numbers to come and attend that opening. So the issue was not that. We cancelled it because we wanted to follow the DDMA guidelines, and thought we should not go ahead with the event at this point. I hope the government will ensure no other people are calling artists and everyone is taking precautions for Covid.”

Organisers of Auto Expo in Greater Noida have decided to postpone the event in light of “uncertainty around how Covid -19 would develop in the coming months”. (Photo:Sunil Ghosh /HT)

But this isn’t the only event that has faced the brunt of rising cases of Omicron in the country. A steady surge in concerts and other events getting cancelled or postponed, is being reported from across the country. Earlier this month, the North East Festival, which was scheduled to be held from December 10-12 in Delhi’s Talkotara Stadium, was postponed to January, in accordance with the new SOPs issued on December 1. Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the fest, says, “It’s a big celebration for people from the Northeast. But as responsible citizens, we decided to postpone the festival that was planned to take place in December. All flight tickets were booked and vendors were paid and we lost a lot of money. We are monitoring the situation and talking to officials while planning to do it in an open ground in JLN Stadium in January. If Omicron remains a threat, we’d reduce the concert components, and focus on exhibitions and business meets. If the situations goes extremely bad, going virtual is also an option.”

Even the Auto Expo in Greater Noida will miss its edition this year. Rajesh Menon, director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), says, “There is uncertainty around how Covid -19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year. The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now. The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows.”

Both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Half Marathon stand postponed, owing to the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. (Photo: Bachchan Kumar/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

Similar restrictions in Mumbai, placed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 18 has spurred cancellation of events in the city. The curbs are on public gatherings and functions during the Christmas and New Year period. Mumbai Half Marathon is one such event that has been denied permission. The organisers issued a statement that read: “Despite our best efforts with all necessary permission from the police authorities and assurance of a safe and well managed event, we had to cancel the event per BMC last minute order.” And Farida Heera, a Mumbai-based commented on social media: “I feel little disappointed as I was all excited to run for the live event, but nothing is in our hands in the current situation.”

According to Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the Women’s Tennis World Tour events in Navi Mumbai and Pune will be held without audience and within bio bubbles, for both players and officials. And In Goa, December concerts and festivals remain muted as well. The Sunburn Festival was earlier denied permission by the Goa government, and will now see the organisers hold it at a small scale. But the annual Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji, will not have its physical edition this year as well. Smriti Rajgarhia, director, Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival, says, “We are taking all possible caution and are still assessing the situation. The foundation has much in store for 2022, which hopefully will be a better year for everyone.”

(Inputs by Anjuri Nayar Singh)

