Omicron scare in India: 51 foreign returnees under lens in 7 states

Fifty one passengers who came from “high risk” countries have tested positive for Covid-19 in seven states and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to health ministry accredited laboratories to confirm whether they have been infected by the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, officials in these states said.

Most of them have come to India from some high-risk African countries in the past fortnight or so, officials said. Of them, nine each are in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Telangana, two in Tamil Nadu, eight in Delhi and one in Gujarat. According to officials in these states, most of them are asymptomatic, some have mild Covid, and the process of tracing their contacts is on. Their experience fits with the global narrative emerging around Omicron -- high transmissibility but milder symptoms when compared to the Delta variant.

The first cases of the Omicron variant in India were confirmed in two people in Bengaluru city in Karnataka on Thursday. One of them, a South African, flew to Dubai on November 27, without informing the local authorities. The other is a Bengaluru based doctor, whose contract tracing is being done, officials in the Karnataka health department said.

According to Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, swab samples of 28 people, who returned from high risk countries, in the past one month have been sent for genome sequencing with nine of them having tested positive for Covid.

“We are yet to establish whether they are carrying the new Omicron variant,” he said, adding that 2,868 passengers have entered the state from different countries between November 10 and November 30 and of them, 485 have been tested. Chief medical officer, Jaipur, Narottam Sharma said that nine of a family, including four who arrived from South Africa, have tested positive for Covid. “They have been quarantined and samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” he added.

The four came to their ancestral home in Sikar district on November 25 to attend a marriage that took place in Delhi about a week ago. Sharma said the Delhi government has been informed about the cases as the bride’s family is from Delhi. The four came to India via Dubai and had Covid-19 negative test reports, he said.

The nine have been admitted in Rajasthan University of Health Science (RUHS), a dedicated government hospital for Covid-19 patients. Currently, Rajasthan has 213 active cases, of which 114 are from Jaipur alone.

Uttar Pradesh government officials said nine foreigners, including a 13-year-old, have tested positive for Covid-19. They visited an ashram in Vrindavan in Mathura district. While three of them have left India, officials said, the remaining are in quarantine at ashram itself. All reached India mid-November.

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian told reporters that two passengers from high risk countries have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival on Friday morning and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The patients under suspicion of carrying the new variant are a 10-year-old child who travelled from the UK to Chennai and a 56-year-old man who travelled from Singapore to Trichy, he added.

A Gujarat health department official said that a person in Surat, who landed from South Africa, tested positive for Covid. His swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

In several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, efforts are being made to trace passengers who have come from high risk countries where Omicron cases have been reported. In Karnataka, police have been asked to search for 57 African students, who arrived in the state over the past month, but whose mobile phones appear to be switched off, state health department officials said.

