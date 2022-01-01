Omicron lockdown: New restrictions for 10 days in Gurugram, 4 Haryana districts

The Haryana government on Saturday announced several restrictions in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat which will come into effect from tomorrow 5am. The restrictions will be in place till 5am, January 12. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these five districts will remain closed for these 10 days. Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these five districts will function with 50% sraff attendance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the government order said.

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.

In other districts of the state, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and clubhouses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing. Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs will remain closed. No mask, no service will strictly be observed in the state.

The restrictions come a day after Haryana reported the biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus pushing the tally to 63. Officials said that majority of the Omicron cases were being reported from districts under the NCR and hence the restrictions are applicable to only these five districts.

Omicron has cast a shadow of apprehension as the infection is spreading faster than the previous variants. Delhi has imposed a mini lockdown shutting schools and limiting the number of people in public transport, bars and restaurants.

