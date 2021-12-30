Omicron pushes Covid tally: 4-digit Covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The Covid-19 situation of India worsened overnight with states recording a huge jump in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, India's Covid tally was 13,154 in a sharp jump from Wednesday's tally. On Friday, the number will see another jump as cities are reporting around 40% jump in the number of Covid cases. On Thursday, the Centre said the rise of Covid-19 cases in India could be a part of the global surge being driven by Omicron, the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2. India's surge is also believed to be driven by Omicron, but this variant can be detected only through genome sequencing and that's why experts said it will take time to confirm Omicron's role. But the cases are increasing, almost doubling, which is a sign of Omicron, which is more transmissible than Delta

Here are updates of India's Covid-19 situation:

1. Mumbai on Thursday reported 3,671 infections. On Wednesday, the number was 2,510. Maharashtra reported 198 Omicron cases, taking the tally of the new variant in the state to 450. Out of these 198 Omicron cases, 190 have been reported from Mumbai alone.

2. Delhi on Thursday reported 1,313 Covid infections, in a massive jump.

3. West Bengal on Thursday reported 2,128 fresh Covid infections. Kolkata has emerged as a district of concern with 1,090 Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday. On Wednesday, the tally in Kolkata was 540. The test positivity rate in West Bengal is 5.47%.

4. The present R-value of Covid in India is 1.22 which means every 100 infected people can spread the infection to 122 people. Delhi, Maharashtra have R-Value over 2 for the first time since the pandemic began.

5. India's present surge could be part of the global rise in cases pushed by Omicron, the Centre observed. However, Delta is still the predominant variant in India and not Omicron, the ministry said.

6. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said Omicron is seeing community transmission in Delhi as people with no foreign travel are testing positive of Omicron variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON