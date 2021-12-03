Omicron scare: 10 South African travellers missing from Bengaluru, says minister

As many as 10 South African travellers have reportedly gone missing after reaching Bengaluru, following which the state government directed officials to look into the matter, trace them immediately and get them tested.

Amid fears of further spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus with two persons testing positive to the strain in the state on Thursday, minister R Ashoka said, "It has come out in the media that 10 people are untraceable. Officials have been directed to look into it, trace them by tonight and get them tested."

Stating that he has no official information about it, health minister K Sudhakar said in case they have not been traced, the police are efficient enough to find them, as in the past. "But my appeal is that no one should switch off their mobiles and go untraceable. It is not the right way. They should behave responsibly."

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the probe is underway into a South African national's Covid test came after questions were raised on how he managed to get a negative report within three days after testing positive for the virus on arrival and also about him reportedly attending some official meeting, and leaving the country even as his genomic sequencing reports were awaited.

"The person (66-year-old) had isolated at a hotel and he has gone from there (outside the country). First his (COVID test) report came positive and then re-test came negative. Whether there was any mishandling, whether the lab tests were accurate or was there any wrong doing, the police commissioner has been directed to investigate this," Ashoka said.

