Omicron spread in India: States which recorded new cases of the variant

India’s Omicron tally is rising at a rapid pace. On Monday, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and national capital Delhi recorded fresh cases, taking the nationwide tally to 170.

So far, 11 states and union territories have recorded cases of the Omicron variant, which emerged first in South Africa on November 24. Among these states, Maharashtra leads the tally with 54 cases.

Since Sunday, 1 more cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from across India. National capital Delhi registered the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours - six - followed by Karnataka (5), Kerala (4) and Gujarat (2).

India has been continuously recording Omicron cases for the past week. There were 30 new Omicron cases on Saturday. On Friday, there were 26 new Omicron cases in the country, while the tally was 14 on Thursday. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 12 such cases.

Other states where Omicron has been reported are Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. After today's increase, Delhi has 28 cases, while Karnataka 19.

While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has designed a diagnostic kit for detection of Omicron variant of the coronavirus and has invited Expression of Interest from in vitro diagnostics (IVD) kit manufacturers for undertaking transfer of technology for its development and commercialisation.

The novel technology - real-time RT-PCR assay – has been developed by ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Dibrugarh.

