Omicron: Tamil Nadu sees massive jump in cases, 33 fresh infections push state's tally to 34

Tamil Nadu witnessed a major spike in its Omicron case count, with 33 fresh infections taking the tally of such cases in the southern state to 34, state health minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. Of the new patients, 26 were detected in capital Chennai alone, Subramanian added.

Sharing more details, the minister said that all 33 persons are stable. “As soon as the experts found ‘s’ gene drop in the patients' samples, the individuals were put under isolation,” he further said.

According to medical experts, an ‘s’ gene drop indicates that an individual has contracted the Omicron variant, which is also denoted as B.1.1.529.

Tamil Nadu's first case of Omicron was confirmed last Thursday, when a Nigerian national, who arrived in Chennai from his home nation, via Doha, returned positive test result.

Nationally, at least 236 infections of the variant have been detected thus far, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Maharashtra and Delhi, with 65 and 64 cases respectively, are at the top. Tamil Nadu's tally is the third-highest in the country, though the change will be reflected on Friday, when the ministry will release the next set of figures.

As of December 23, a total of 104 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The emergence and spread of the B.1.1.529 variant has prompted states to reintroduce curbs ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country.