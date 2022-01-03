Omicron weak, just like viral fever: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as “weak, just like common viral fever” but said people should exercise caution even then.

“It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of Covid pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is just like common viral fever but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic,” the chief minister said while launching the vaccine drive for children between 15 and 18 years of age at Lucknow’s civil hospital.

“The fight that started on March 25, 2021, is in its decisive phase. All will be free from the century’s biggest pandemic,” he added.

Adityanath said that it took 15-25 days to recover for those who were infected with the Delta variant during the second wave, in March-April last year. “There were post-Covid complications too. But there is no such situation with Omicron,” he said.

“The virus is getting weak, but it is important to remain alert and cautious. Of the total 2,261 active cases in the state, over 2,100 are in home isolation. Of the eight who tested positive for Omicron till now, three have tested negative,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to the remarks, state Congress spokesperson Zeeshan Haider said: “Now, if the chief minister roams around without a mask, says virus is weak, then one can understand what kind of a message he is trying to send. This is why most people in the state are roaming without a mask. If he underplays the seriousness of Covid, then how would people act.”

